Serious car accident leaves mom trapped, seven-year-old daughter climbs 30 foot embankment to wave down traffic

Brave little girl saves the day

A young future first responder is being honoured for her courageous actions after she and her mother were in a serious car accident near Squamish.

Seven-year-old Adelaide Prince and her mother were involved in an accident on Sept. 9 after their car flew down a 30 foot embankment, leaving Adelaide's mother injured and trapped. 

Young Adelaide who was also suffering from injuries, made a quick decision to crawl out of the car and climb up the embankment to wave down nearby traffic. Good Samaritans along with first responders attended the scene, relieving Adelaide of the work she bravely started to help her and her mother.

Adelaide and her mother are now on the road to recovery.

Squamish RCMP and the Britannia Beach Volunteer Fire Department are moved by Adelaide's actions. She will be honoured this Thursday at the detachment located at 1000 Finch Dr. Squamish B.C., starting at 3:30 p.m.

 

