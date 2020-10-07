Woman with broken arm airlifted from mountain near Buntzen Lake

Photo: Coquitlam Search and Rescue

Coquitlam Search and Rescue pulled an injured hiker off a popular Lower Mainland trail Tuesday after she fell and broke her arm.

The hiker initially called BC Ambulance, but when dispatchers realized the she was atop one of the viewpoints along the eight-kilometre loop overlooking Buntzen Lake, above Coquitlam, a search and rescue team was called in.

“The group initially tried to hike out, but the injured hiker couldn’t make it,” said Coquitlam Search and Rescue president Tom Zajac.

By 3:30 p.m., rescuers arrived by helicopter and long-lined the woman to the park’s entrance, where an ambulance was waiting to take her to hospital.

Rescues along the Diez Vistas trail are relatively common. Despite the tragic disappearance of a hiker in the same vicinity in late August, Zajac said this year has seen a significant decrease in traffic at Buntzen Lake just as rescues have spiked in less-trodden areas like Burke Mountain and Widgeon Slough.

Entrance into Buntzen Lake has been limited due to the pandemic, and along Diez Vistas trail traffic has been regulated to flow in one direction. Some say that’s served to push traffic further into the backcountry.

“We’re at a record-breaking year still with three months to go,” said Zajac. “But we’re seeing a lot of traffic in less common areas.”