Spruce beetle outbreak near Prince George pales compared to pine beetle

Photo: Contributed

Although the current spruce beetle outbreak has affected more than 1.3 million hectares of forest, much of it in the Prince George area during the past six years, the forest damage is still far less than what the mountain pine beetle did.

The mountain pine beetle epidemic has destroyed nine million hectares of forest in the past 20 years.

"We saw that peak in 2004, and it has slowly been tapering off, but the mountain pine beetle is still very much around," Jeanne Robert, regional forest entomologist for the Omineca and Northeast region, said.

Last year, the spruce beetle impacted more than 503,799 hectares across the province and more than half of that was in this area.

The Prince George district saw 259,629 hectares of forest destroyed by the spruce beetle while the toal Omineca Region, which includes Prince George, Fort St. James, Mackenzie, and Vanderhoof reported more than 354,000 hectares of damage.

"So you can see the difference in scale what we're talking about," Robert said. "It's a very large outbreak for spruce beetle but it is nothing compared to what we saw for mountain pine beetle."

It's important to remember that the mountain pine beetle, the Douglas fir beetle and the spruce beetle are all naturally occurring disturbances in the ecosystems that we have here, Robert added.

"So this isn't something that comes in and mows everything down," Robert added. "These forest ecosystems have evolved with the bark beetles and have some resilience when it comes to an outbreak like this."

There was a spruce beetle outbreak during the 1980s in the Bowron area southeast of Prince George and more recently significant infestations have occurred in Alaska, the Yukon and other parts of northern B.C.

"So these aren't crazy, off-the-charts occurrences, in fact we should expect regular outbreaks and we should manage for regular outbreaks of bark beetles as part of the natural process that happens in the ecosystem," Robert said.

There are many natural factors that determine when an outbreak will occur, including spruce tree size and age, and wind throw events where trees are uprooted because of strong winds. That is what has been determined to be the cause for the most recent spruce beetle infestation, Robert added.

"So if there's a storm and there's older trees that get blown over then that allows the spruce beetle to get established, get a toe hold and they move to standing healthy trees and that's exactly what happened to start things off," Robert said. "We had a big wind throw event north of Prince George and we had another one north of Mackenzie."

While there are many similarities, there are also significant different between the mountain pine beetle and the spruce beetle.

Both are bark beetles about the size of a grain of rice and they both reproduce actively in a single tree that can result in thousands of beetles.

One key difference is mountain pine beetle has a one-year life cycle where the spruce beetle is different.

"Sometimes it takes one year, most often two years and it can even take up to three years and it's really well adapted to a super-cold environment," Robert said.