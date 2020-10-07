163888
Shooting outside Vancouver restaurant leaves one injured

A shooting outside a restaurant in a west-side Vancouver neighbourhood has left one man injured.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a busy section of the Dunbar area, crowded with shops and restaurants.

A statement from police says a family of three was leaving a restaurant when the shots were fired.

A woman and child were not hurt but a man with them was taken to hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people were arrested a short time later.

Police have not yet said if there is a motive for the shooting or whether it was targeted.

