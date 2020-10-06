160621
BC  

Man with dementia missing from Alexis Creek, may have gone hunting

Rural B.C. man sought

Search and rescue teams and RCMP are looking for Randolph Heibert.

Heibert was last seen leaving his residence in the Anaham Subdivision near Alexis Creek (west of Williams Lake) on Oct. 4, in his truck, a Ford Supercab pickup from around 1980. Alexis Creek Mounties say he may have gone hunting grouse with a slingshot.

Family and friends are concerned for his well-being, in particular, because Heibert suffers from dementia and takes daily medication.

Local SAR teams have been activated and are searching from land and air, but neither Heibert nor his vehicle have been spotted.

Anyone who has seen Heibert or has information about his whereabouts are asked to call Alexis Creek RCMP at 250-394-4211.

