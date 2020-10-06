Prince George dog, puppies safe after being force fed drugs and alcohol

Photo: Contributed

A mother dog in Prince George is now safe and doing well in the care of a foster home with her 10 puppies after being rescued by the BC SPCA.

A search warrant was issued to seize the dog and her puppies after a concerned citizen called in to report seeing the four-year-old German short-haired pointer being abused and forced fed drugs and alcohol by her owner, in addition to witnessing one of her puppies also being physically abused.

The BC SPCA explains a medical check was conducted by a veterinarian, which showed evidence of past abuse in fractures and scars.

A toxicity test was also done, confirming toxic ingestion, and the dogs were taken to the North Cariboo and District SPCA where they received a lot of love from the staff.

“Mama dog loves humans,” says spokesperson Rachel Cook in a news release.

“She wants to sit on your lap. She wants to hold hands with her paw. She’s just so sweet.”

Prince George SPCA manager Alex Schare says the branch's cruelty investigations team is so important in cases like these.

“If it wasn’t for them this dog would likely still be in this very bad situation with her puppies and both her and their welfare would be poor. She deserves great treatment and that is not what she was getting before.”

All 10 puppies are currently thriving, gaining weight and have just opened their eyes, the SPCA says, and will be ready for adoption once they turn six weeks old.

The mama will be ready for adoption shortly after that once she’s been spayed.