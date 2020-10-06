163233
162388
BC  

Blueberry harvester worth $275K stolen from farm in Abbotsford

$275K harvester stolen

- | Story: 312683

Police in Abbotsford are investigating the theft of a blueberry harvester valued at about $275,000.

AbbyPD says the harvester was stolen sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5 from the 40000 block of North Parallel Road.

The 2016 Oxbo 7420 harvester was driven off the property after the front gate was removed from its hinges. It is about 20 feet tall and takes up a full lane of traffic.  It is made of metal and has yellow painted stairs and deck.

“As blueberry season ended in the middle of September, most of these harvesters have been stored for the season. It would be unusual to see one on our roadways this time of year,” police said in a news release.

Anyone travelling on Highway 1 or Sumas Prairie who may have seen this machinery, or who has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163625
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161974
163118
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163117


Tattuesday: Horrible tattoos

Galleries
Tattoos so bad, you wish they weren’t permanent. .  
Tattuesday: Horrible tattoos (2)
Galleries
Guitar great Eddie Van Halen dead at 65
Music
Rocker Eddie Van Halen has lost his battle with throat cancer.
Dachshund meticulously prepares pillow for bedtime
Must Watch
Pepper the dachshund is a perfectionist, even when it comes to...
Ed Sheeran’s ex-management insisted he dyed his trademark ginger hair black to be successful
Music
Ed Sheeran was ordered to dye his hair black if he wanted to...



162207
162890