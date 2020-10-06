Blueberry harvester worth $275K stolen from farm in Abbotsford

Photo: AbbyPD

Police in Abbotsford are investigating the theft of a blueberry harvester valued at about $275,000.

AbbyPD says the harvester was stolen sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5 from the 40000 block of North Parallel Road.

The 2016 Oxbo 7420 harvester was driven off the property after the front gate was removed from its hinges. It is about 20 feet tall and takes up a full lane of traffic. It is made of metal and has yellow painted stairs and deck.

“As blueberry season ended in the middle of September, most of these harvesters have been stored for the season. It would be unusual to see one on our roadways this time of year,” police said in a news release.

Anyone travelling on Highway 1 or Sumas Prairie who may have seen this machinery, or who has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.