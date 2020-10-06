B.C. reports 102 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths on Tuesday

Photo: Flickr/BC Gov

UPDATED: 3:30 p.m.

There are 25 active cases in the Interior Health region, and two people in hospital.

Seven cases are linked to the Calvary Chapel Kelowna outbreak declared Sept. 25.

The total number of cases in IH since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 556.

ORIGINAL: 3:15 p.m.

There have been 102 new cases of COVID-19 identified in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, including eight in the Interior Health region.

Active cases have risen by 31 to 1,384. There are 71 people hospitalized with the virus, including 16 in ICU.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,841.

After testing positive, 8,184 people have fully recovered.

Across the province, 3,089 are under active public health monitoring following exposure with a known positive case.

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday, for a total of 244 deaths in B.C.

There have been no new healthcare or community outbreaks declared in the past 24 hours, leaving 19 active healthcare outbreaks (16 long-term facilities, 3 acute-care facilities) in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy Minister of Health Stephen Brown issued a joint statement encouraging British Columbians to continue following guidelines as we head into fall.

"People are doing the right thing and, as evidenced by the latest modelling data, individual actions are making a difference for all of us to stay safe and strong in the face of COVID-19.

"Public health measures are a part of our 'new normal.' As a result, we are starting to flatten our curve once again ... there is no question that what we do today directly influences the well-being of our communities tomorrow, so let's continue to do our part to protect ourselves and each other - each day and every day."