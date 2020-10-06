163888
BC  

Missing Revelstoke man possibly sighted in Alberta

Missing search widens

RCMP in BC and Alberta continue to search for a young man missing from Revelstoke.

James Toynton has not been seen since Sept. 28.

RCMP learned of a possible sighting of him Sept. 30 near Banff. As such, RCMP in Alberta have been engaged in the search to find Toynton and ensure his well-being.

BC RCMP have released an updated photograph of Toynton which, according to his family, is a better likeness to his current appearance.

Toynton is decsribed as: Caucasian, 22 years old, six feet tall, with a slim build, brown eyes, short, dark hair, possibly recently shaven, and facial stubble or a short brown beard.

he was last seen wearing oversized rain boots, wool pants and a blue winter jacket with black fur.

Anyone with information on Toynton's whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or CrimeStoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

