Flaming propane tank just part of destruction aimed at Burnaby house

Photo: Ryan Stelting

A flaming propane tank that scorched some cedar bushes near a Burnaby house Saturday was among three acts of destruction apparently aimed at the residence that night, according to police.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to a mischief complaint at a house in the 3700 block of Elmwood Street, according to a Burnaby RCMP news release.

Someone had stuck a garden hose into an open window on the main floor, according to the release.

The hose was discovered quite quickly, police said, but not before causing some water damage inside the residence.

The officers didn’t find a suspect, but, about two-and-a-half hours later, the Burnaby Fire Department was called to the same residence for reports of a propane tank on fire outside.

Assistant fire Chief Stew Maltman said the shut-off valve on the tank had been compromised, so firefighters had to let the tank burn until the propane ran out.

“They just covered the exposures while it burned itself out,” Maltman said.

He said fire, which burned a row a cedar bushes, was now under investigation.

Police said officers also discovered tires on two separate vehicles related to the same residence had been slashed, according to the release.

“These types of incidents can cause a lot of damage and potentially injure members of our community,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said. “We are asking that if you have any information that can assist in this investigation, please contact us.”

Anyone with security video or dash-cam footage in the area is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.solvecrime.ca.