Urban Mayor's Caucus ask BC party leaders how they will address four areas of most concern

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is co-chair of BC Mayor's Urban Caucus.

Mayors of the 13 largest cities in the province have reached out to leaders of B.C.'s four main political parties, seeking answers to issues critical to urban communities.

Last week the mayors, members of the BC Urban Mayor's Caucus, outlined a "Blueprint for British Columbia's Urban Future," which contained four areas of concern.

They urged all political parties to include these issues around mental health, affordable housing, public transit and a reformed fiscal framework, within their election platforms.

This week, they followed up that news conference with letters to each of the four party leaders seeking a meeting, and asking for written answers to four questions outlined within the blueprint.

"In this election, we are asking all parties to commit to working with leaders from B.C.’s urban communities to address the issues we face today, while we plan for restored prosperity and the growth expected when we eventually emerge from the pandemic," the letter stated in part.

Answers to the questions will be shared with constituents in each of the 13 cities, including Kelowna and Kamloops.

Questions include:

What is your plan to immediately address the mental health, substance use and lack of available treatment in our communities?

How will you address the affordable housing crisis in our cities – from keeping low-income seniors housed to addressing homelessness, and everything in between?

What commitments can you make in response to our requests with respect to public transit recovery and expansion?

How will you work with local governments to reform the antiquated local government finance system that sees local governments overly reliant on property taxes and unable to deliver the services and projects required for cities in the 21st century?

Answers are expected to be released next Tuesday.