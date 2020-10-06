162805
BC  

Mayor Kennedy Stewart proposes $30-million recommendation to help Vancouver homeless

$30M sought for homeless

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312633

Mayor Kennedy Stewart wants councillors to support a multimillion-dollar proposal to help those who are homeless in Vancouver during the pandemic.

Stewart has released a recommendation to council seeking as much as $30 million to buy or lease land in the city and pay for other services to provide emergency relief for people without homes.

A statement from the mayor's office says the recommendation builds on the findings of a staff report, which concluded that the lease or purchase of vacant apartment complexes, commercial hotels and other buildings is the only viable way to quickly address the needs of the homeless.

Stewart's recommendation also says he will continue to seek provincial and federal funds to support his plan.

It's expected council will consider the recommendation at a special meeting on Thursday.

Stewart says councillors must have the "courage and conviction" to act quickly to help hundreds who are living on the street or in tents in city parks.

"To date, I have worked with the provincial and federal governments to secure millions in housing investments for Vancouver, but COVID-19 has presented an unprecedented challenge and we must rise to the occasion," he says in the statement.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161351
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161351
163183
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156971


Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck sitting down for virtual Dazed and Confused table read

Showbiz
Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck are among the Dazed and Confused cast members reuniting for a live table read. The cast of the...
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 6, 2020
Galleries
Memes hot of the presses!
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 6, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Cat “subtly” shows owner that she wants to go outside
Must Watch
Hermione found a very subtle way of showing her owner that she...
Sheepadoodle thinks he’s the most interesting man in the world
Must Watch
Somebody get Henry the Sheepadoodle a Dos Equis! Stay thirsty my...



153223
163259