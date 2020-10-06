New poll finds only 1 in 3 voters engaged in BC election campaign

Photo: Angus Reid

As we creep closer to election day for British Columbia, less than three weeks away on October 24, the Angus Reid Institute has released polling data on the issues British Columbians care most about.

Not surprisingly, the COVID-19 response continues to preoccupy British Columbians the most, however, matters that took precedence before the pandemic are also dominant. Housing affordability, health care, climate change, and economic growth are also ballot issues in this campaign.

The New Democrats are seen as best on social and health issues, the BC Greens continue to hold the high ground on climate change, and the BC Liberals are deemed to be the strongest party on economic factors.

After three weeks, the Angus Reid poll shows the BC NDP with a significant lead over the other opposition parties.

The NDP has an 18-point lead over the BC Liberals on vote intention, with 49 per cent saying they will support John Horgan’s party. Thirty-one per cent say they will vote for the BC Liberals, with 14 per cent supporting the BC Greens.

On the issues respondents indicated were the most important to them, 67 per cent of say the NDP is the right party to deal with the COVID-19 response. While 57 per cent say the NDP is best choice on health care issues and 50 per cent say they are the right choice on housing affordability.

Meanwhile, 72 per cent say the Greens are the right choice to deal with climate change and the environment while 64 per cent say the BC Liberals are the right choice on the economy.

Other interesting findings include, three-in-five British Columbians say that this election is unnecessary and should have been held next year, even 28 per cent of those who plan to support the NDP feel this way.

With just under three weeks remaining until the election, just one-in-three British Columbians say they are fully engaged in the campaign. Most say they are aware of it, but not closely following developments.