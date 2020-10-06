One-time recovery benefit, rent freeze part of BC NDP platform

Photo: BC NDP BC NDP leader John Horgan released his party's campaign platform on Tuesday

Better health care, affordability and security, and good jobs in a clean energy future form the three basic priorities of the BC NDP's election campaign.

In total, the platform comprises 154 commitments, including 60 new promises. Among them: a one-time recovery benefit of $1,000 for families and $500 for individuals, free public transportation for children under 12 and a rent freeze that lasts until the end of 2021.

"The challenges that we face over the next four years are profound," said BC NDP leader John Horgan. "These new initiatives will build on the progress we have already made."

Other highlights from the platform include a promise to build a new medical school and a 10-year cancer plan, a renewed commitment to a $10-a-day childcare plan and a Recovery Investment Fund that will invest an additional $3 billion in infrastructure projects.

If elected, the BC NDP will deliver tax credits to help businesses re-open and grow; $300 million in recovery grants will be delivered to small businesses to help protect jobs.

"We haven't been reckless about this. We understand that when this is over, we're going to have to dig out from underneath it," Horgan said on Tuesday.

The platform spans four main areas: creating a more affordable province, lasting and meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, building a better future through fighting climate change and putting workers and small businesses at the front of B.C.'s economic recovery.

During a livestreamed townhall discussion Monday evening, Horgan announced a commitment to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to British Columbians when such a vaccine is approved and available.