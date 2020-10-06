163888
NDP pledges additional $3B a year to build schools, hospitals

The NDP is promising a rent freeze in British Columbia until the end of next year, a one-time $1,000 recovery benefit for families and an expansion of $10-a-day daycare in its platform released today.

In a news release, the NDP says the plan builds on the work they've done over the past 3 1/2 years to improve health care and affordability, while creating jobs.

The platform is based heavily on the NDP record, with the majority of promises stemming from work already underway or expanding on their pledges.

The party says of 154 platform promises, 60 are new.

It also promises a new Recovery Investment Fund that includes an additional $3 billion a year to build schools, hospitals and other projects.

The NDP says that those projects will create 18,000 new jobs a year.

“Our plan provides the support people need right now and lays out a vision for how B.C. can emerge from the pandemic stronger and more secure than ever," NDP Leader John Horgan says in a news release.

