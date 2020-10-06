Vancouver to consider tiny home village on City Hall property

Photo: Glacier Media

Setting up temporary homeless camps or “tiny house villages” on the lawn at Vancouver City Hall and the adjacent Helena Gutteridge public plaza are options council will consider Thursday in its fight against homelessness.

The options are outlined in a 28-page memo from city staff but not ranked as the most likely of paths to take, with leasing or purchasing vacant hotels, apartment buildings or single-room-occupancy hotels seen as a more realistic and achievable approach.

Sandra Singh, the city’s general manager of arts, culture and community services, said in her memo that funding from the provincial and federal governments is more likely to occur in a scenario that involves the purchase or lease of buildings.

“It would be extremely challenging and not sustainable for the city to take any of these options on alone given the limited capital and operating funding the city could deploy without displacing permanent housing investments already contemplated in the capital plan, service reductions across the city, or the need for significant tax increases significantly,” Singh said.

“Implementation of any option should be considered as contingent on a commitment from senior governments to contribute both capital and ongoing operational funding.”

In addition, governments have not previously shown support for managed encampments or tiny house villages, she said, adding that funding from senior governments for a designated spot for people living in recreational vehicles is also unlikely.

Singh’s memo was in response to a council directive last month to have staff consider the feasibility of a whole host of options to reduce homelessness in Vancouver, particularly at the growing encampment in Strathcona Park, where roughly 200 people live in tents.

Council wants to see staff immediately implement options to get people off the street.

The urgent call is being driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting physical distancing measures that limit the number of people in shelters, ban guests from single-room-occupancy hotels and the connection to unprecedented monthly overdose death totals.

The memo confirms what Mayor Kennedy Stewart, COPE Coun. Jean Swanson and housing advocates have told Glacier Media in recent months — that the number of people living outside is a lot higher than the homeless count numbers recorded in March.

The new “conservative” estimate is that 750 are living outside, which is about 200 more than recorded in the homeless count. That number is in addition to 1,548 counted in some form of shelter, for a total of 2,300 people without a home.

Homelessness coupled with drug activity has led to increased street disorder downtown and in Strathcona, where residents recently held a demonstration and continue to implore politicians to respond to their concerns.

Staff consulted with leaders of the Strathcona encampment, who stated a preference for up to six sanctioned encampments instead of one large tent city.