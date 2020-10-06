Delta Hospice Society battle heads to court of appeal

Photo: Glacier Media

The war of words continues between both sides of a fight over control over the Delta Hospice Society as the courts are about to hear an appeal by the current board.

A B.C. Court of Appeal hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7 to hear an appeal filed the by the current board to overturn an earlier petition to the B.C. Supreme Court, which successfully halted a planned meeting by the board to have the society’s constitution amended to be Christian-based.

That petition by Chris Pettypiece, Sharon Farrish and former board president Jim Levin followed the current DHS leadership rejecting many society membership applications by Delta residents opposed to the board’s actions.

They are part of a new group, Take Back Delta Hospice, which says it is composed of DHS members, supporters and advocates who believe the society should be accountable to its members and the community it serves.

“We believe Delta Hospice and its services should be available to all that require hospice care, regardless of their end-of-life choices. We are committed to ensuring a membership that reflects the wishes of the entire community and we’ll use this delay to strengthen our representation of them as we head into the fall and the BC Court’s decision,” a news release this summer stated.

Accused of stacking the membership to impose their viewpoint, the current board is alleged to have breached the Societies Act by blocking people from joining, only allowing supporters who have the same religious views.

The board and its president Angelina Ireland are opposed to providing the legal procedure medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner.

The current board reversed a decision by the previous board to allow MAiD.

In a news release following an appeal hearing this summer, Ireland stated, “We feel like the Court heard us today. We welcome the chance to argue on constitutional grounds why it’s wrong for the courts to force us to let a hostile group take over the Society, change its foundational purposes, and seize the assets built up for over 30 years.”

Her news release also noted lawyers for the DHS argued that B.C. Supreme Court’s Madame Justice Sheila Fitzpatrick erred in fact and law when she ordered on June 12th that the society must accept 310 applicants who had been denied membership.

The board contends she mistakenly treated the membership process as if the DHS was a public institution rather than a private association.

Even if the B.C.’s Societies Act permits such an order, it then violates charter rights of free association and freedom of conscience, Ireland noted, adding appeal court justices agreed to hear both aspects of the DHS legal claim.

Ireland also stressed the membership applications rejected were part of an attempted takeover of the society through “a public and coordinated campaign to infiltrate the Delta Hospice Society and overwhelm the existing membership with those who do not share our constitution. Their whole purpose was to reverse our policy on euthanasia.”