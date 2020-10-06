School bus driver with health conditions resigns over student mask policy

Photo: Glacier Media

A Sunshine Coast school bus driver has resigned because masks are not mandatory for all ages on the buses.

Rick Kobus, who is employed by Thirdwave Bus Services, gave his notice Oct. 1.

“I love my job,” said Kobus, who has been driving a bus for more than seven years. “I’m going to miss all these guys.”

The 65-year-old, who has Crohn’s disease and a heart condition, says he is particularly concerned about his and the students’ health because, aside from windows, the buses aren’t ventilated.

The issue wasn’t as obvious when there were fewer children on buses in early September, said Kobus, but now they are fuller and soon the weather will turn wet and cold.

“We’re all concerned because without the kids wearing masks, that’s going to be a bit of a problem when the buses are all shut up, the heaters are turned on and the air is just spinning around in the middle of the bus, all moist … and not going anywhere,” he said.

Other drivers are also concerned, according to Kobus. There are approximately 19 bus drivers employed by Thirdwave in the district.

BC Centre for Disease Control published guidelines for school bus transportation in September, including recommending against elementary school students wearing non-medical masks because they are less likely to use them properly. School District 46 follows those guidelines, and requires that secondary school students wear masks on buses.

Kobus said he has observed young elementary school children wearing masks despite that rule, but students between Grade 5 and 7 often don’t.

BCCDC recommends that drivers wear non-medical masks if they can’t physically distance or sit behind a physical barrier.

Transport Canada-approved Plexiglass or other transparent barriers have not been installed on the buses.

Hand sanitizer is offered to passengers and buses are sanitized twice daily.

Kobus said he would be willing to return to work if the mask rules change. “As long as the kids are wearing masks, I’m fine. Then we’re all on the same page, we’re all doing the best we can.”