Charges against 4 men stayed in Prince George shooting

Four men no longer stand accused of carrying out a drug-related shooting and kidnapping in Prince George that left a man with a gunshot wound.

Charges of extortion, kidnapping, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm from an April 5, 2019, incident were stayed last Tuesday against Eric Vern West, Kenneth Ricardo Munroe, Kyle Devro Teegee and Anthony Joseph Karl Larsen.

A trial on the matter had been set to begin this week.

Details on why the step was taken were not immediately available, however stays of proceedings are issued whenever it's determined there is not enough evidence to achieve a conviction.

Although most matters that have been stayed are not reopened, Crown counsel can, within certain limits, restart the proceedings. The time limit is six months for summary matters and a year for indictable matters.

The four were arrested in the hours and days after RCMP were called to multiple reports of gun shots on the 2200 block of Quince Street. Police came across a man in a dark-coloured SUV suffering from a single, not life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Munroe continues to face a count of breaching a release order and is out on bail. Court records show no other outstanding charges against the other three