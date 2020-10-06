162805
Two-year-old killed in Coquitlam collision, mother seriously injured

Child killed in collision

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312588

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

A two-year-old boy has died after he and his mother were struck by a vehicle in Coquitlam Monday evening.

Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the collision, police say.

The boy's 36-year-old mother was seriously injured in the crash.

The collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Pinetree Way near Tantalus Court.

RCMP say they have gathered clear dash-cam video and independent witness statements.

The incident "appears to be a tragic event without any indication of criminal behaviour or negligence," says Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. 

"We’re asking that all parents be extra-careful to hold their children’s hands near busy streets, and for drivers to be extra-watchful for kids who may do something unexpected."

ORIGINAL: 6:55 a.m.

A toddler has been critically hurt and the child's mother has also been injured after both were hit by a vehicle in Coquitlam.

RCMP report the two were hit while crossing a street in the Westwood Plateau neighbourhood about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The two-year-old and the mother were both rushed to hospital, where police say the youngster remains in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and investigators say speed and impairment are not factors.

The collision was one of two serious crashes in Metro Vancouver Monday night.

A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Langley at about 7 p.m.

