Tot critically hurt, mom injured in Coquitlam collision

Toddler struck in crash

A toddler has been critically hurt and the child's mother has also been injured after both were hit by a vehicle in Coquitlam.

RCMP report the two were hit while crossing a street in the Westwood Plateau neighbourhood about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The three-year-old and the mother were both rushed to hospital, where police say the youngster remains in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and investigators say speed and impairment are not factors.

The collision was one of two serious crashes in Metro Vancouver Monday night.

A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Langley at about 7 p.m.

