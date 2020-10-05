Horgan says free COVID-19 vaccines for all in B.C. when it's approved, available

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

NDP Leader John Horgan says free COVID-19 vaccines will be provided to everyone in British Columbia once a new vaccine is approved and available.

Horgan made the promise of the free vaccine for anyone who wants it on Monday evening at a virtual town hall campaign event.

He says the vaccines will be part of the party's $1.6-billion pandemic recovery plan, which also includes almost two million available flu shots, 7,000 more long-term care workers and more options for at-home care.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson has already promised free flu shots if the Liberals are elected on Oct. 24.

The NDP promise includes making 45,000 high-dose influenza immunizations available to all those living in long-term care and assisted living facilities.