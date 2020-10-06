Dr. Bonnie Henry encourages big gratitude, small gatherings

Photo: Unsplash/Claudio Schwarz

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has offered British Columbians advice in the lead-up to this weekend's Thanksgiving celebrations.

She encourages B.C. residents to give thanks to friends and family for following COVID-19 guidelines, and remember the positive impact it can have on the whole community.

"This year I encourage everybody - make our celebration large in thanks, large in gratitude, but small in size. As we saw this summer, travelling to other communities can sometimes mean we bring this virus with us. So instead, while many of us would often travel to friends and family, wherever our family is, to spend time together, this weekend, stay close to home."

For many people, celebrating with friends and family who live in other parts of the province or nation will have to be done virtually, says Henry.

Guidelines for safer celebrations released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control include, but are not limited to:

Keeping gatherings small, local and within your social group this year.

Celebrating outside when you can.

Checking in with guests before they arrive to make sure that they are feeling well and don’t have symptoms or recent contact with a confirmed case.

Encouraging non-contact greetings such as elbow bumps or waves to reduce physical contact.

Considering having only one person plate meals instead of having a buffet service

"This has been a difficult few months for all of us," says Henry.

"Each day and each month that everybody has chosen to do the right thing, we're helping to protect our communities ... our actions today have a direct impact on how our province will fare next week, and the week after."

Henry also confirmed she has received questions about how Santa Claus will be dealing with the global pandemic this Christmas.

"I really believe that Santa Claus will know how to do this, and do it safely as well."