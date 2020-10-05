COVID curve flattening again in B.C., community transmission low

Photo: BCCDC Percentage distribution of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths by age, compared the general population of BC, Jan. 1 to Oct. 1, 2020.

New COVID-19 epidemiology data released during Monday's press conference reveals the curve in British Columbia is being flattened once again, following a period of consistent growth over the summer.

Updated modelling trends show the epidemic growth rate is now decreasing, as well as the reproductive number — identifying how many people a positive COVID-19 case transmits the virus to.

That number has fallen to just below one, which provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says is an ideal position to be in.

"That means we are having connections in our communities, we are opening schools, people are going back to work, but we're having safe connections, and so on average, fewer infections for each case in recent weeks, and each case is now transmitting on average to fewer than one person."

However, she does warn of people in the community who "shed a lot of virus" for unknown reasons, and can unintentionally spread it to large numbers of people.

The closure of places like nightclubs and banquet halls has made a difference in preventing large groups of people being infected, in addition to residents following guidelines, says Henry.

The data also revealed the percentage of people recently hospitalized (eight per cent) as a result of COVID-19 is significantly down from about 20 per cent recorded during the first wave of the pandemic.

The hospitalization risk for people aged 20 to 59 years old remains low at less than 4 per cent, while the median age for deaths remains high at 85 years old.

Compared with general population numbers of B.C., the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups are now over-represented in the data ranging from Jan. 1 to Oct. 1, while the 10-19 age group is under-represented and remains low.

Very few people under the age of 19 have required hospitalization. No young people have required ICU care, and there have been no B.C. deaths in that age group.

Most school students with symptoms have not tested positive for COVID-19, and schools are not amplifying transmission in the community, says Henry.

About 60 per cent of children being tested employ the spit and gargle method as opposed to the nasal test, which Henry says has made it easier for children to test.

Out of every 1,000 tests for this age group, only seven (on average) are identified as positive cases.

Most exposure events reported in schools happened outside of the school setting, and three of the 50 school exposures in B.C. were located in the Interior Health region.

However, testing rates for students have significantly increased. For children aged five to 12 years old, testing rates have quadrupled, and testing rates for students aged 13 to 18 years old have doubled.

This reflects an increase of testing rates across the whole province, which are up 15 per cent from last week. As testing numbers have increased, turnaround time in the lab has also increased to an average of 28 hours.

The positivity rate for the overall population remains low at 1.6 per cent, down 23 per cent from last week.

Another trend in the new data reveals through contact tracing that the majority of new cases are still connected, and there is very little uncontrolled community transmission.

Over 80 per cent of identified positive cases are people who have had close contact with somebody they knew, who had tested positive for the virus.

Although Henry says the October modelling outlook is encouraging, she reminds B.C. residents we are "not out of the woods" yet.

"We had been moving up and we've now cautiously started to turn that corner. We've started to flatten our curve. We've started to do the things that we know will help us get through these next three months together and that was to keep our curve, to bend our curve, back down."