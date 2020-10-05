Province announces 358 new cases of COVID-19, four new deaths

There were 358 new cases of COVID-19 announced in the province on Monday, including 13 from the Interior Health region.

In the past 24 hours, 120 cases were identified, in addition to 130 cases identified from Friday to Saturday, and 108 cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

This brings the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in B.C. since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,739.

Active cases jumped by to 1,353, while province-wide hospitalizations increased to 66. Of these, 16 patients are being treated in ICU.

In the past three days, four more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 242. Three deaths occurred in the Fraser Health region, and one occurred in Vancouver Coastal region.

Across the province, 3,010 people are now self-isolating and under active public health monitoring following exposure to a known case of COVID-19.

A total of 8,115 people have fully recovered from the virus.

Three new healthcare outbreaks were announced, all of which are in the Fraser Health region, at Langley Lodge (a recurrence), White Rock Seniors Village and Chartwell Crescent Gardens.

The Holy Family Hospital outbreak has been declared over, leaving 19 active healthcare outbreaks in B.C.

There was one new community outbreak declared in the Fraser Health region over the weekend at Valhalla Distribution/MSJ Distribution.

In addition, there have been other smaller exposure events in schools, workplaces and other community sites, confirmed provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

These exposures are listed on health authority websites and on the BCCDC website.