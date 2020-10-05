162805
BC Wildfire Service conducting preventative burn in Kootenays

Wildfire prevention burn

Travellers on Highway 31 near Cooper Creek in the Kootenays may see smoke this week, BC Wildfire Service warns. 

They are beginning a 15-hectare calculated burn of potential wildfire fuel as a preventative measure and to prepare for replanting in the Glacier Creek area. 

The burn site is about 10 kilometres north of Cooper Creek and 55 kilometres north of Kaslo, off the Lavina Forest Service Road.

Smoke may be visible from Howser, Marblehead, Meadow Creek, Cooper Creek and surrounding communities, as well as from the highway. 

Wind and site conditions will determine when exactly the burn takes place, but it could start Monday. 

Key goals include reducing accumulations of dead wood and other combustible material, delaying the growth of competing vegetation to newly planted trees and decreasing the risk of future catastrophic wildfires in the area.

