BCCDC releases guidelines for a safe Halloween during COVID-19

Photo: CTV News

Halloween is only four weeks away and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has issued guidelines on how to enjoy the holiday during COVID-19.

The BCCDC's slogan this year is, "celebrate less socially and trick-or-treat locally this Halloween."

Not surprisingly health officials are encouraging all British Columbians to avoid large gatherings and to celebrate with people in their "bubbles."

The advice for this Halloween is to keep celebrations to no more than six people and all attendees should know and be able to contact everyone in attendance.

"Don't pass around snacks, drinks, smokes, tokes and vapes," warns the BCCDC.

According to CTV News Vancouver, outdoor venues are the safest, but well-ventilated indoor settings can also work.

Avoid using props that can cause coughing, like smoke machines.

Also be careful with hand sanitizer and open flames as hand sanitizer is very flammable.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, said last month that trick-or-treating can be done safely during a pandemic.

Trick-or-treating groups should be no larger than six people and should have enough space between them and other groups to reduce crowding on stairs and sidewalks.

Trick-or-treaters should wash their hands before going out, when they get home and before eating treats. Keeping hand sanitizer is also a good idea when eating treats on the go.

"You don’t need to clean every treat. You should instead wash your hands after handling treats and not touch your face," the BCCDC says.

If your handing out candy the BCCDC urges you to get creative in order to allow for physical distancing. "Use tongs, a baking sheet or make a candy slide to give more space when handing out candy," suggests the BCCDC.

Plan to hand out individual treats instead of offering a shared bowl and only hand out sealed, pre-packaged treats.

Wear a non-medical mask covering the nose and mouth when answering the door.

If possible, stand outside to hand out treats. Then kids won’t need to touch the door or doorbell.

"If you’re unable to sit outside to hand out treats, clean and disinfect doorbells and knobs, handrails, and any other high touch surface often during the evening," says the BCCDC.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver