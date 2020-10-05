Man dies in weekend crash on Highway 16 near Prince George

Photo: Facebook

A man has died following a fatal collision near Prince George on Sunday.

RCMP say the victim was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer about 11:20 a.m. in a fiery crash on Highway 16 east of the city.

Confirmed information about the cause of death remains unknown, and the BC Coroners Service has been called in to help with the investigation.

No other details about the man's identity are being released.

RCMP say the tractor-trailer was on fire and blocking the highway completely.

Two people in the truck managed to get out with non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

As a result of the incident, police closed the highway for several hours to gather evidence.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge tweeted that the stretch fully reopened shortly after 11 p.m. last night.