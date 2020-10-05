162805
BC  

Man dies in weekend crash on Highway 16 near Prince George

One dead in fiery crash

Kyle Balzer / PG Matters - | Story: 312498

A man has died following a fatal collision near Prince George on Sunday.

RCMP say the victim was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer about 11:20 a.m. in a fiery crash on Highway 16 east of the city.

Confirmed information about the cause of death remains unknown, and the BC Coroners Service has been called in to help with the investigation.

No other details about the man's identity are being released.

RCMP say the tractor-trailer was on fire and blocking the highway completely.

Two people in the truck managed to get out with non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

As a result of the incident, police closed the highway for several hours to gather evidence.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge tweeted that the stretch fully reopened shortly after 11 p.m. last night.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163292
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163837
162826
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161622


Monday Eats!- October 5, 2020

Galleries
If you like good looking food, you better get in here!
Monday Eats!- October 5, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 28 years of marriage with gushing posts
Showbiz
Former U.S. president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle marked...
Round ’em up
Must Watch
Mini Dachshund rounds up mob of sheep.
Cat says well hi!
Must Watch



163075
162228