Province set to reveal latest COVID-19 modelling this afternoon

New virus models coming

The province plans to unveil the latest COVID-19 epidemiological modelling at a news conference Monday afternoon.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that B.C.'s Ministry of Health will provide a snapshot this afternoon that they hope will help show how coronavirus is spreading in our province.

The press conference will be live at 3 p.m. this afternoon and will be streamed on Castanet.

Dr. Henry will also reveal case counts for the last three days. The last time the province released its modelling was a month ago.

The data presented on Sept. 3 indicated B.C. residents needed to reduce their interpersonal connections to 50 per cent of normal to bend the province's epidemiological curve back down.

Health officials announced an additional 161 cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths last Friday, which brought the total number of cases to 9,381 since the start of the pandemic. 

-with files From CTV News Vancouver

