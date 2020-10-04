163825
Saturday morning shooting leaves Surrey neighbours on edge

Nervous after shooting

Surrey residents were woken by gunfire early Saturday morning after a violent break and enter.

Officers were back in the 5800 block of 129 Street Sunday morning, reports CTV News, after a 67-year-old man was shot inside a house in the neighbourhood just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

“I heard what sounded like a fire cracker,” said Savy Sem, a neighbour. “First, I thought it was from the highway.”

Tejinder Grewal, another neighbour, said the shooting was shocking.

“The first couple sirens were really loud and then we just saw flashing lights coming through our windows,” Grewal said.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical, but stable condition.

“This victim was not known to police,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko told CTV News Saturday. “We haven’t been able yet to have sufficient evidence to show it was a targeted incident.”

This has residents in the area feeling nervous.

“It’s terrifying to know that kind of stuff happens in your neighbourhood,” said Niki Kajan, a mother of three who lives in the area. “I’m not exactly thrilled to be living in this neighbourhood.”

Police are asking anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage to speak with police.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

