BC Liberals promise referendum on Surrey's municipal police

Surrey police vote promised

Albert Van Santvoort / Business In Vancouver - | Story: 312447

The 2020 B.C. election battle is heating up for Surrey – a city that played a key role in the BC NDP’s victory in 2017.

On Sunday the BC Liberals announced a pledge to freeze the transition from the RCMP to a municipal police force. The transition was a key promise of Mayor Doug McCallum’s 2018 election campaign. The Liberals are also promising to hold a referendum on the matter.

In a press release, the BC Liberals said they were freezing the transition to provide transparency and accountability to the process.

In response, NDP Candidate for Vancouver Point-Grey David Eby said that it was an empty promise. Eby said the Liberals were avoiding taking action on the issue because they will have spent all the money on their promise to eliminate the PST.

In response BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau said that higher levels of government should work with local communities and not impose solutions.

