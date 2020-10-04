BC Greens promise $500 million in grants for housing

Photo: Contributed Sonia Furstenau

BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau announced her party’s housing affordability and rental policy in a bid to address what she called skyrocketing housing prices.

In an announcement from Duncan, Furstenau discussed the uncertainties and stress she faced as a single mother renting in British Columbia. She said the Greens’ plan would put affordable housing within reach of all British Columbians by 2030.

The party will commit to putting $500 million toward grants for low- and moderate-income households that are now paying more than 30% of their income in rent, she said.

Furstenau said that the goal was to close the gap between what people are paying and what people can afford.

She distinguished her plan from the BC NDP’s by saying that it would be given to people who need it, instead of what she characterized as the NDP plan to give the same amount to everyone regardless of need.