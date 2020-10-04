Some anglers return to Capilano River after last week's tragedy

Photo: CTV News

A few days after a deadly surge of water was released from North Vancouver's Cleveland Dam, some anglers are returning to the shores of the Capilano River.

Thursday, a gate that controlled the flow of water from the dam was somehow lowered during regular maintenance, and a large surge of water was sent rushing down the river, hitting several people who were fishing on the Capilano River. One man was killed, while a 27-year-old man remains missing.

CTV News reports that on Saturday, some anglers had returned to Cable Pool, a popular fishing spot downstream from the dam.

“It’s a very close community, everybody knows each other from fishing,” Ian Brown told CTV. “I was shocked, I wasn’t expecting that obviously. I’ve been fishing here for a while and it’s been pretty tame compared to that,” he said.

Brown had been fishing on the river Thursday, but he left about an hour before the tragic incident occurred.

Jordan Gartner, who's been fishing on the river for seven years, said there were less people than usual on the river Saturday.

“Usually it’s packed,” Gartner told CTV. “I think the incident might deter a few people, but I think people will be a little safer, always have a plan B or an exit strategy in mind.”

The Cleveland dam has no alarm system or warning sirens, something Gartner would like to see changed.

“If it malfunctions, there’s got to be some kind of an alarm system throughout the river. It’s not that long, it’s not that big of a stretch of river,” he said.

Officials continue to investigate what went wrong at the dam last Thursday.

– with files from CTV Vancouver