Nature Trust of BC online auction helping protect endangered ecosystems across the Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Nature Trust of BC

As have many events this year, the Nature Trust of BC's annual Together for Nature fundraiser has gone online during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event takes place the evening of Oct. 7, but bidding in its online auction is already underway.

On the evening of the event, a 40-minute live stream will begin at 6 p.m.

It will include musical entertainment and a series of videos about the trust's land conservation work in B.C.

The organization has helped preserve endangered ecosystems in numerous areas of the Thompson-Okanagan, from the Adams River in the north, to Kilpoola Lake near the U.S. border, and grasslands near Princeton in the west, along with others near Rock Creek and Grand Forks in the east, and other sites across the province.

The fundraiser has already brought in more than $82,000.

Click here to register for the free event and to participate in the auction.

The Nature Trust of BC is a non-profit land conservation organization.

For almost 50 years, this organization has protected critical habitat for vulnerable wildlife, fish and plants.

With the help of donors and supporters, the trust has conserved more than 175,000 acres in B.C., with a focus on the South Okanagan.