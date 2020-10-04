160621
BC  

Nature Trust of BC online auction helping protect endangered ecosystems across the Thompson-Okanagan

Protecting critical habitats

- | Story: 312418

As have many events this year, the Nature Trust of BC's annual Together for Nature fundraiser has gone online during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event takes place the evening of Oct. 7, but bidding in its online auction is already underway.

On the evening of the event, a 40-minute live stream will begin at 6 p.m.

It will include musical entertainment and a series of videos about the trust's land conservation work in B.C.

The organization has helped preserve endangered ecosystems in numerous areas of the Thompson-Okanagan, from the Adams River in the north, to Kilpoola Lake near the U.S. border, and grasslands near Princeton in the west, along with others near Rock Creek and Grand Forks in the east, and other sites across the province.

The fundraiser has already brought in more than $82,000.

Click here to register for the free event and to participate in the auction. 

The Nature Trust of BC is a non-profit land conservation organization.

For almost 50 years, this organization has protected critical habitat for vulnerable wildlife, fish and plants.

With the help of donors and supporters, the trust has conserved more than 175,000 acres in B.C., with a focus on the South Okanagan.  

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
162288
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163729
160619
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161791


Pooch can’t wait to swim

Must Watch
All this dog wants to do is swim in his pool.
Rihanna ‘just wants to have fun’ with long-awaited new album
Music
Rihanna's long-awaited new album will be a moment of relief...
Toddler gets into mom’s makeup
Must Watch
Oh no!
Hungry kitty really wants tuna
Must Watch
Adorable kitty drags tuna can all the way to her dish.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday morning awesomeness is here!  



163655
163836