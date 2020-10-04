163477
Castanet hit the streets to ask what young people are doing for Halloween

Halloween plans or parties?

Airbnb recently put a ban on one-night bookings for Oct. 30 and 31 to discourage Halloween parties.

Castanet hit the streets to ask young people, what are your plans for Halloween weekend? 

And our follow up question: Would you go to a party?

People were happy to share their plans, but most didn't have anything extravagant going on due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although, one man does have big plans to butcher a pig.  

Almost every person we spoke to unanimously said they would not go to a party if invited. However, the pig butcher said he would probably go to a party if invited, after he is done butchering.  

What are your plans for Halloween? Let us know. Email [email protected].

