ICBC employee fired for posting racist remarks on social media

Sarah Grochowski / Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 312399

An ICBC staffer of seven years in Metro Vancouver has been fired for making racist remarks on her personal Facebook page.

“Black lives DO NOT MATTER. They do not belong in white countries,” the now-former Burnaby claims specialist – whom Vancouver is Awesome has chosen not to identify pending information – wrote this week.

“They have been given every handout and every opportunity but still choose to loot, burn, rape, and twerk in the streets while they live on people’s tax dollars,” she posted.

On Thursday, the Crown corporation confirmed it would investigate claims of offensive posts being published to her social media – after they were promulgated by a popular Vancouver-based Instagram account that celebrates Black culture.

“As an employer that greatly values diversity and inclusion, ICBC finds these racist comments deeply offensive,” the company responded on Instagram.

By Friday, the employee was fired.

“We have learned that the posts were in fact made by an employee, and that person is no longer an employee at ICBC,” confirmed an email from the company.

“We do not tolerate any behaviour of this kind.”

According to the staffer’s public LinkedIn account, she dealt with “managing caseloads” and “developed innovative defence strategies within the framework of Supreme Court rules.”

Other posts on her Facebook page declared: “The Holocaust didn’t happen but it should have.”

As of Friday afternoon, the woman’s Facebook page appeared to have been deactivated or permanently deleted.

