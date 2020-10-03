Motorcyclist killed in Golden Ears Bridge crash Friday night

Photo: CTV News A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a railing in a crash on the Golden Ears Bridge on Oct. 2, 2020.

A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in the Lower Mainland after crashing on the Golden Ears Bridge.

CTV Vancouver reports emergency crews attended the crash at about 10:20 p.m.

“Police arrived to find the operator of the motorcycle had been ejected from the bike,” and “found on the ground level of the 201 Street extension below the ramp,” the Langley RCMP said in a statement.

Police had been told the motorcyclist had “collided with the railing” while driving northbound on the bridge's onramp. Police say speed may have been a factor.

Sections of the bridge were closed Friday night because of the fatal crash.

The Langley RCMP is looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the fatal crash. They can be reached at 604-532-3200.

– with files from CTV Vancouver