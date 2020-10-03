A human placenta was discovered at Goose Spit beach on Friday

Photo: Contributed

Comox Valley RCMP are investigating after a human placenta was discovered on a beach.

A woman discovered the placenta on Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. while she was walking on the beach at Goose Spit. She reported it to RCMP because she was unsure if the placenta was of human origin.

The investigation did reveal it was of human origin and now RCMP are asking for the public's assistance.

"It is with an abundance of caution that we are reaching out to the public," says Cst. Monika Terragni. "This placenta may be associated to a mother and/or baby who require medical assistance. We want to ensure they’re alright and have access to any medical care required."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. To remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.