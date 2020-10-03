160621
Revelstoke RCMP asking public's help to locate James Toynton

Have you seen this man?

Revelstoke RCMP is asking for the public's help in finding James Toynton who has not been seen since Sept. 28.

RCMP received a report that Toynton had gone missing on Sept. 30. He is described as a caucasian male, five foot six inches tall, has long dark and was last seen wearing oversized rain boots, wool pants and a blue winter jacket with black fur.

"On Sept. 28, police received a report of a man riding a bicycle along Highway 1, east of Revelstoke. Police located James who said he was going back to Ontario. Police offered to take James to Revelstoke where he could catch a bus, but he declined. He had ample food and seasonal clothing and, at the time, police had no indication there was any concern for his well-being," states a release from Revelstoke RCMP.

Toynton was seen riding a small lime green bicycle. His family, friends and RCMP are concerned for his wellbeing and safety.

If you have any information on Toynton's whereabouts, contact Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

