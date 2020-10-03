Revelstoke RCMP asking public's help to locate James Toynton

Photo: Revelstoke RCMP

Revelstoke RCMP is asking for the public's help in finding James Toynton who has not been seen since Sept. 28.

RCMP received a report that Toynton had gone missing on Sept. 30. He is described as a caucasian male, five foot six inches tall, has long dark and was last seen wearing oversized rain boots, wool pants and a blue winter jacket with black fur.

"On Sept. 28, police received a report of a man riding a bicycle along Highway 1, east of Revelstoke. Police located James who said he was going back to Ontario. Police offered to take James to Revelstoke where he could catch a bus, but he declined. He had ample food and seasonal clothing and, at the time, police had no indication there was any concern for his well-being," states a release from Revelstoke RCMP.

Toynton was seen riding a small lime green bicycle. His family, friends and RCMP are concerned for his wellbeing and safety.

If you have any information on Toynton's whereabouts, contact Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.