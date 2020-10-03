Car impounded after 'L' driver clocked at nearly twice speed limit

Photo: Burnaby RCMP A pricey Audi TT is towed away in Burnaby on Friday night after being caught going nearly twice the speed limit.

Cellphone to talk on while driving? Check.

High-end luxury vehicle? Check.

Heavy foot to speed nearly twice the speed limit on a quiet Burnaby road? Check.

‘L’ sticker on the back of the vehicle? Check.

Supervisor as required by ‘L’ licence? Nope.

A driver in Burnaby is in big trouble today after RCMP pulled them over Friday night for driving 118 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. That will result in an excessive speeding ticket and having their high-end luxury Audi vehicle impounded for a week.

But it doesn’t stop there.

This ‘L’ driver was also caught talking on their cellphone while driving, resulting in a pricey distracting driving ticket.

Oh, it gets even better.

This ‘L’ driver didn’t have a supervisor with them as required by their licence.

“We stopped this,” read a tweet by the Burnaby RCMP.

The post on the police department’s Twitter feed brought the wrath of people fed up with bad drivers.

“Although I would love their licence to be pulled indefinitely- I get the feeling that won't stop them from driving while prohibited,” read one response. “Seeing as they already disregarded many laws regarding their licence restrictions and many aren't legal with a full licence.”

“Sell off the car,” read another response. “Insurance should’ve been void as well.”

“Maybe just crush the car in front of the driver,” read another response – this one would be just so lovely.