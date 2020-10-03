160621
Close to 500,000 mail-in ballots requested so far in B.C. election

Mail-in ballot requests grow

Cindy Harnett / Times Colonist - | Story: 312372

Almost 500,000 people have registered for mail-in ballots since the Oct. 24 provincial election was called a week and a half ago.

According to Elections B.C., 35 to 40 per cent of ­surveyed voters indicated they would request mail-in ballots this election. That would mean about 800,000 mail-in ­ballots — more than 70 times the 11,268 mail-in ballots requested for the 2017 election.

It can take weeks to verify and count mail-in ballots, so British Columbians might not find out who won the election until several weeks after voting day.

To request a vote-by-mail package:

  • Go to elections.bc.ca
  • Call Elections B.C. at 1-800-661-8683
  • Contact the closest district electoral office to pick up a package in person

Completed vote-by-mail packages must be received by Elections B.C. before 8 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Elections B.C. recommends mailing vote-by-mail packages by Oct. 17 to make sure they arrive in time.

