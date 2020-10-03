B.C. food distribution centre shut down over COVID-19 infections among staff

Photo: Google Street View

An outbreak of COVID-19 among almost two dozen staff at a British Columbia food distribution warehouse has forced its closure.

The Fraser Health authority says in a statement that 23 employees at Valhalla Distribution in Delta have tested positive.

It says all employees at the facilities are being screened and those identified as cases and close contacts have been told to self-isolate.

Fraser Health says it first became aware of a potential outbreak on Sept. 20, when an employee at the distribution centre tested positive.

The health authority also says another staff member has tested positive at the Langley Lodge, the long-term care home where 26 people died in an earlier outbreak.

It says visitors have been restricted, as have movements of staff and residents within the facility, and cleaning and infection controls are taking place.