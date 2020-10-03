The list of candidates for each electoral district is out

Photo: Elections BC Website

Elections BC has released the final list of candidates for the upcoming provincial election.

332 Candidates are running in the provincial general election. Of those candidates, 308 will represent the 10 registered political parties, and 24 candidates are running as independents.

Elections BC is reminding voters who requested a vote-by-mail package before nominations close, your package may include a write-in ballot. To mark the ballot, write the name of the party or candidate of your choice clearly in the space provided.

Be sure to write the name of a party or candidate running in your electoral district or your vote will not be counted.

Votes for a party leader will not be counted unless they are a candidate in your electoral district.

Each voter's electoral district is shown on the certification envelope included in your vote-by-mail package.

If you need help finding your electoral district or candidates, phone Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683.

To find the candidates for your area, click here.