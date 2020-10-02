163477
BC  

No alarm before deadly volume of water gushed from dam, killing man in B.C.: CEO

No warning for dam spill

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312337

The CEO of a dam operator says there were no alarms to warn a group of people fishing on the banks of the Capilano River in North Vancouver that a deadly torrent of water was heading their way on Thursday.

Jerry Dobrovolny of Metro Vancouver says a gate controlling the flow of water came down too quickly and released a large volume of water while maintenance work was being done at the Cleveland Dam.

He says the gate is normally lowered mechanically or automatically when the water level of a lake needs to be controlled, but it's not known how it was being operated when the water gushed out.

One person was killed among a group of about five anglers and another remains missing.

The RCMP says it has not yet been determined that there are no other victims.

Dobrovolny says he's not aware of any discussions to install a warning alarm at the site where the "catastrophic" incident occurred.

He says an investigation is underway to determine a timeline of what happened and whether human or system failures, or a combination of both, were responsible.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163625
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
156434
162862
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161791


TGIF Gifs- October 2, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday afternoon fly by.
TGIF Gifs- October 2, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Baby boy shuts bathroom door for privacy
Must Watch
Check out what this little boy does when his mom finds him in the...
Dwayne Johnson announces XFL kick-off for 2022
Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson plans to launch his XFL football league in 2022.
Both ends of the rainbow
Must Watch
Guy gets excited about seeing  both ends of the rainbow.



163075
163259