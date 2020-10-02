No alarm before deadly volume of water gushed from dam, killing man in B.C.: CEO

Photo: District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue

The CEO of a dam operator says there were no alarms to warn a group of people fishing on the banks of the Capilano River in North Vancouver that a deadly torrent of water was heading their way on Thursday.

Jerry Dobrovolny of Metro Vancouver says a gate controlling the flow of water came down too quickly and released a large volume of water while maintenance work was being done at the Cleveland Dam.

He says the gate is normally lowered mechanically or automatically when the water level of a lake needs to be controlled, but it's not known how it was being operated when the water gushed out.

One person was killed among a group of about five anglers and another remains missing.

The RCMP says it has not yet been determined that there are no other victims.

Dobrovolny says he's not aware of any discussions to install a warning alarm at the site where the "catastrophic" incident occurred.

He says an investigation is underway to determine a timeline of what happened and whether human or system failures, or a combination of both, were responsible.