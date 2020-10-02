160621
B.C. had 161 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths, in past 24 hours

161 new cases, 3 deaths

New cases of COVID-19 jumped again Friday, with 161 new cases identified in the past 24 hours. But none of the new cases came from the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in B.C. to 9,381. Active cases jumped by 41, to 1,302, while province-wide hospitalizations dropped to 63. Sixteen of these patients are being treated in ICU.

Three more people have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing total deaths to 238.

In the Interior Health region, active cases dropped by five, down to 12. Two people in the region remain hospitalized.

Across B.C., 3,114 people are now self isolating under public health monitoring, after being exposed to a COVID-positive person.

A new outbreak has been declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital, while the outbreaks at the Yaletown House long-term care home and Peach Arch Hospital have been declared over. There remains outbreaks at 14 long-term care homes and three acute care facilities.

No community or school outbreaks were declared Friday.

