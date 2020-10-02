Burnaby motorcyclist caught with fake paper licence plate twice in two months

Photo: Contributed The same 37-year-old man has been caught twice in two months with a paper licence plate on a motorcycle.

A 37-year-old Burnaby man faces forgery and identity-theft charges after being caught with a fake paper licence plate on a motorcycle twice in less than two months.

The man was first caught while riding a motorcycle in the Brentwood area on Aug. 8.

Local Mounties ran his plates, which came back as “invalid insurance,” according to Burnaby RCMP.

After police pulled the man over, the officers discovered the plate was just a piece of paper.

The motorcyclist was issued $983 worth of tickets for not having insurance, a licence plate or a valid driver’s licence, according to police.

He was caught again after police responded to an unrelated medical call at a home in a residential area west of Brentwood mall on Sept. 21.

During that call, an officer spotted a motorcycle with a paper licence plate in the yard, according to police.

The owner was the same man but it was a different motorcycle, police said.

Police returned later in the week with a search warrant and seized that motorcycle as well, according to police.

The man now faces charges of forgery and identity theft since the plate number he used was a valid one belonging to someone else.