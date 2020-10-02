Researchers concerned after finding a young whale dead

Photo: CTV News

A young male humpback whale has been spotted, deceased floating off the coast of Washington State near shipping lanes in the Juan de Fuca Strait.

CTV News Vancouver Island is reporting that a whale-watching boat spotted the dead whale earlier this week. Researchers are now concerned that the whale may have been struck by a boat.

"It was a very sad sight to see," said Val Shore, a naturalist for Eagle Wing Tours, in a statement Friday. "We circled slowly around the whale to get photos from all angles, looking for signs of injury or entanglement."

Experts have identified the whale as a young male named Hawkeye, who was first sighted back in 2016.

Hawkeye had been spotted Sept. 22 off Otter Point west of Sooke. Reports indicate there were no obvious signs of injury but because it was spotted close to shipping lanes it's presumed the whale may have been struck by a passing ship.

Efforts are now underway to locate the carcass and tow it to shore where it can be examined to determine the exact cause of death.

"While significant efforts are underway throughout the maritime community on both sides of the border to reduce such vessel strikes on whales, if this whale was indeed struck and killed by a ship it would mark the fourth humpback whale struck and killed by large vessels in this region over the past two years," according to the Pacific Whale Watching Association.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver Island