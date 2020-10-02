Horgan commits to net-zero emissions by 2050, Greens want plan to get there

Photo: The Canadian Press Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau speaks during a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

John Horgan says a re-elected NDP government would commit to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Horgan made the campaign promise during a stop in Squamish today as Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson announced support for the beleaguered forestry industry in Merritt.

Horgan says the commitment builds on the existing CleanBC plan developed in partnership with the Green caucus, which calls for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent of 2007 levels by 2050.

He says reaching net-zero carbon emissions would mean any new emissions would be offset by sequestration by natural sinks or technological innovations.

But Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says the net-zero mission promise is meaningless without a plan for how to get there.

She says studies suggest that when the NDP-backed LNG Canada project is factored in, emissions from oil and gas production will exceed B.C.'s existing 2050 target by 160 per cent, even if all other emissions are reduced to zero by 2035.

"We already have legislated targets for 2050, but the B.C. NDP has shown they have no plan to meet them," Furstenau said in a news release.

Horgan said reaching the net-zero carbon goal would also "present opportunities" for the province.

"Meeting this ambitious target of net-zero emissions will help us create good jobs through the recovery while we reduce air pollution," he said in a statement.

Wilkinson continued to campaign on his promise to eliminate the seven per cent provincial sales tax for a year before bringing it back in the second year at a reduced level.

“People are struggling right now and we’re here to help,” he said in a news release.