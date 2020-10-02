BC Liberal leader says he'd work with mayors to better help homeless

Photo: Glacier Media

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says he would restrict tent cities, work with municipal leaders to better help vulnerable people and restore order to urban streets if his party forms government.

“Health is a provincial responsibility, period,” said Wilkinson at a campaign stop in the Lower Mainland on Thursday. “When you have people languishing on the streets, living in tents, being warehoused in hotels with untreated schizophrenia — that is wrong.”

Wilkinson said the province must work with mayors and communities to come up with viable solutions.

“These vulnerable people who are preyed upon by criminals are citizens of British Columbia and they deserve to be treated like citizens of British Columbia,” he said.

Wilkinson’s comments follow a letter from 13 mayors calling on political parties to pledge immediate help for mental health and addiction crises in urban areas, where people are sleeping in city parks.

Victoria and Vancouver had tent cities prior to COVID-19, but since the pandemic began shelters have closed or have reduced bed capacity, and encampments have multiplied.

The province responded by buying and leasing hotels and building modular housing to provide a home for those living in tents.

The newly formed B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus wants to see expanded treatment options and increased access to a safer drug supply. Pandemic-related border closures have disrupted supply routes, leading to an increasingly toxic illicit drug supply.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog, a former NDP MLA, has called for the return of secure facilities where people with more severe mental health and addictions issues can receive care and medication, while Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, who co-chairs the caucus, says simply providing housing with supports isn’t enough for people with more complex needs.

Wilkinson didn’t offer specifics on how his party would ensure better prevention and treatment programs, house people who are homeless and curtail tent cities, saying the Liberal platform will be out soon.

Wilkinson said court rulings saying people have a right to camp if there’s no shelter for them are “appropriate,” but they need a place to go that’s “effective and helpful for them.”