BC woman worries for family members thrown in jail in Iran because of their faith

A Coquitlam woman who says her brother has been arbitrarily arrested and imprisoned by Iran’s intelligence agents is calling on the Canadian government to put pressure on the country.

Soheila Talebi-Eskandari arrived in Canada as a 17-year-old refugee after she fled Iran and its Islamic revolutionary government after it began to crack down on the Bahá’í religious community in the early 1990s.

Her parents, brother and sister stayed behind — her father eventually getting arrested for sitting on a local Bahai council as the government purged the religious group from public office, the civil service and higher education.

The Bahai religion grew in an area of what’s now Iran in the late 19th century. Despite preaching spiritual unity among the world’s religions, its adherents — which are estimated to total up to eight million globally — have been subject to various rounds of persecution since its inception.

Nearly two decades after Soheila fled Iran, her brother, Houshmand Talebi, and his family have inherited that same harassment and persecution.

Every few years, security and intelligence officers raid the house and confiscate everything important to them, like cellphones, iPads, computers, books and pictures, according to the family.

“A few times they’ve asked him: Why don’t you leave the country?” said Soheila.

Then, in August, the brother and his wife, Mojdeh Eghterafi, got a call from officials telling them to retrieve some of their stolen belongings. But when they arrived at the warehouse, both were arrested. Soheila said five guards accompanied her brother back to the house to raid it again, this time taking the truck, the brother’s only means of survival.

Her sister, who lives in the western city of Isfahan with the rest of the family, rushed to collect the couple’s two teenage kids as they were once again hauled away.

Since then, the family has been racked with anxiety, only allowed two 20-minute visits with the imprisoned couple and most recently told a government lawyer would be provided to them.

“You cannot speak freely,” said Soheila of the prison visits, adding they still don’t know what they’re being charged with.

While COVID-19 cases reach new daily highs across Iran, inside Iran’s prisons, calls to respond to the virus appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

According to leaked letters obtained by Amnesty International and published at the end of July, Iran’s ministry of health failed to respond to senior officials running the country’s prisons after they repeatedly raised the alarm over shortages in personal protective equipment, disinfectant and ventilation systems, in addition to other medical devices like thermometers and components to help intubate patients.

“Lately, in the last few months, there’s been lots of arrests in Isfahan,” said Soheila, worried the government is throwing people in prison to purposely infect them.

“If they get the disease, it’s a better way because they don’t have to answer to anybody. It’s convenient for the government.”

As the imprisonment of her brother and sister-in-law drags on, Soheila along with family in Iran and Australia, are preparing to submit a summary of the case to Amnesty International.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Global Affairs said it is monitoring the human rights situation in Iran closely, that the Canadian government “remains deeply concerned by the Iranian government’s unrelenting targeting and arbitrary arrest of the Bahai" and that it "urges Iran to ensure the immediate and safe release of these prisoners.”